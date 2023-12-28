Luke Littler keen to show Manchester United how to win trophies with world title

Teenage sensation Luke Littler wants to show his beloved Manchester United how to win a trophy by lifting the World Championship.

The 16-year-old has taken the Alexandra Palace tournament by storm and became the youngest player to ever qualify for the last 16 when he beat Matt Campbell on Wednesday night.

Littler, who won the World Youth Championship in November, would cause one of the biggest shocks in sporting history if he manages to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy next week.

The teenager, who received tickets for the stadium tour at Old Trafford for Christmas and messages some of the United youth team, is hoping he can inspire his favourite side.

Asked whether he will be parading some silverware when he visits United’s home ground, he replied: “Hopefully I’ll show them how to win one.

“For Christmas I got stuff for my Xbox, a controller, gift cards and got two tickets for the Manchester United stadium tour so I will go to that after the Worlds.”

Littler’s life has changed immeasurably over the last fortnight as he has stolen the headlines for his performance on the Ally Pally stage.

He is enjoying celebrity status, with social media taking a keen interest in Littler’s love of a kebab.

How it started 👶How it's going 🌟 Luke Littler was born to play on this stage… pic.twitter.com/emCtGiGxf6 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 27, 2023

“I have been on social media for a few years and I still have my own account set up, I know what is going on on there but I tend to stay off it,” he admitted.

“If there is nice things my dad will say and if there are bad things he won’t mention it.

“My Instagram was on 4,000 and now it is up to 29.2k, that is on Instagram, Twitter or X has gone up to 25 so with both I have gained 50,000 followers.”

Asked who the most famous person to message him was, he replied: “Probably JaackMaate. I have had a few of the youngsters from the Man United squad, they have been messaging me and then a few from the Warrington Wolves have been messaging me.”

And as for his go-to kebab choice, Littler added: “Doner meat, wrap with lettuce and mayonnaise.”