Home Sport

Football rumours: Saudi Pro League clubs made to wait for Mohamed Salah

By Press Association
Saudi Pro League clubs will have to wait in their bid to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (Richard Sellers/PA)
What the papers say

Mohamed Salah remains a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League but they will have to wait beyond January, according to the Daily Mirror. Liverpool are not expected to agree to a mid-season sale for the 31-year-old forward with bids expected to come in the summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is likely to concentrate on loan deals in January, reports the Daily Mirror. The club needs to offload players before making any signings with reinforcements on the cards after a string of injuries.

Steve Cooper
Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper (PA)

Steve Cooper has emerged as a potential option as manager at Crystal Palace after his sacking at Nottingham Forest, according to The Daily Telegraph. Roy Hodgson’s future in charge of the club is uncertain.

Crystal Palace are interested in Paris St Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, 21, reports the Evening Standard. Palace have also been linked with Sunderland’s 21-year-old French midfielder Pierre Ekwah.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – FA Youth Cup – Semi Final – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Dan Gore (left) and Wolves’ Nathan Fraser (PA)

Dan Gore: Borussia Dortmund are keen on Manchester United’s 19-year-old English winger, reports Football Insider.

Serhou Guirassy: Manchester United, Tottenham and AC Milan are interested in the Guinea striker, 27, who is preparing to leave Stuttgart in January, according to Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy.