Carlo Ancelotti signs deal to remain with Real Madrid

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has signed a new contract tying him to the club until the summer of 2026.

The 64-year-old Italian, who had been linked with taking charge of Brazil next year, has won 10 trophies across two stints with Los Blancos including two Champions League titles and one domestic league crown.

His most recent spell with Real began in 2021 when he left Everton to take up the position at the Estadio Bernabeu.

Ancelotti holds the record for the most Champions League titles won as a coach – having also claimed it twice with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007.

He also became the first manager to win the league title in all of Europe’s ‘Big Five’ competitions when Real won La Liga in 2022.

Ancelotti’s Real sit top of La Liga after 18 games and are through to this season’s Champions League last 16.