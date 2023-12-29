Cameron Norrie finds form as Great Britain beat hosts Australia in United Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron Norrie finds form as Great Britain beat hosts Australia in United Cup

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie defeated Alex De Minaur at the United Cup (Trevor Collens/AP)
Cameron Norrie began the new season with a timely return to form as Great Britain clinched victory over hosts Australia at the United Cup.

The second edition of the mixed international team competition is a slimmed-down version, with ties comprising two singles matches and one doubles.

Britain only needed the singles contests to seal the win in Perth, with Norrie defeating Alex De Minaur for the second year in a row 6-4 2-6 7-6 (2) before Katie Boulter powered to a 6-2 6-4 win against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Norrie won all three of his matches at the United Cup a year ago, including in straight sets against De Minaur, but struggled during the second half of the 2023 season and ended it by losing nine of his last 11 matches.

The 28-year-old admitted he felt a little burned out after maintaining an intense schedule but the off-season has allowed him to reset and his win over De Minaur is his first against a top-20 player since March.

Norrie took advantage of a slow start by De Minaur, breaking serve in the opening game and keeping his opponent at arm’s length during the first set.

The Australian, ranked six places higher than Norrie at world number 12, raised his level markedly in the second set and looked the better player throughout most of the decider.

Cameron Norrie hits a forehand
But Norrie dug in well, saving a break point in the sixth game, and played a brilliant tie-break, seizing the initiative and drawing a double fault from De Minaur on the first match point.

Speaking on court, Norrie said: “I really had to dig deep and play very brave in that third set. He came out at the end of the second set, he was firing and I couldn’t match his level and I had to really play to win in that tie-break.

“I found good depth on my forehand in the tie-break. It’s always tough playing Alex, he’s a good friend of mine. It was a good match and a great way to start the year.”

Much of the attention ahead of the tie had been on De Minaur being up against his girlfriend Boulter, but the British number one ensured Australia would have no second chances with a strong display.

“It’s super awkward but I hope he’ll still have me,” said Boulter afterwards.

Tomljanovic is a former top-40 player but she missed most of last season following knee surgery and is currently ranked down at 290.

Boulter, sitting at 56 in the rankings, stormed into a 4-0 lead in the opening set and, although it was closer thereafter, she held her nerve to claim victory.

Britain need to beat reigning champions USA in their final group match on Sunday to ensure they reach the quarter-finals.