Home Sport

Josh Magennis on target as Wigan see off Carlisle

By Press Association
Josh Magennis was on target against Carlisle (Martin Rickett/PA)
Josh Magennis was on target against Carlisle (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wigan secured a first Sky Bet League One victory in five thanks to a comprehensive 2-0 victory over rock-bottom Carlisle at the DW Stadium.

The visitors – backed by an incredible travelling support of more than 4,000 – were bruised aside by a Wigan side who hit a post inside two minutes thanks to Liam Morrison.

Josh Magennis opened the scoring in the 16th minute from the penalty spot after Stephen Humphrys was tripped in the box by Josh Emmanuel.

Wigan doubled their advantage in the 36th minute when Jonny Smith’s corner was flicked by Charlie Hughes for Morrison to force the ball home at the far post.

And the home side could easily have been further clear at the break, with three decent looking shouts for another penalty – one for a foul and two possible handball shouts – being turned down.

Carlisle did not give up the ghost and came close to at least pulling one back.

Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle flicked over a Ryan Edmondson effort before a Jack Robinson free-kick was steered just past the far post by Jack Armer.

Former Wigan striker Joe Garner then headed wide from another Robinson delivery in the closing stages.