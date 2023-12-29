Jonson Clarke-Harris scores twice as Peterborough fight back against Barnsley

Jonson Clarke-Harris burst out of the Peterborough wilderness with a bang by spearheading a fine comeback in a 2-2 League One thriller against Barnsley.

The prolific striker, making his first start for more than two months, headed goals either side of half-time to pull Posh out of a pickle against their promotion rivals.

Darren Ferguson’s men gifted Herbie Kane a 10th-minute opener as John McAtee robbed dithering keeper Nicholas Bilokapic after he dwelt on a Ronnie Edwards back-pass.

McAtee was fortunate to get away with what looked to be a foul on Bilokapic, who was soon forced off with an ankle injury.

Posh were again masters of their own downfall when the visitors’ advantage doubled after 31 minutes.

Harrison Burrows’ attempted pass was charged down by Adam Phillips who found McAtee to help the ball into the path of Devante Cole to slam into the roof of the net.

Posh halved the arrears in the first minute of stoppage time when Clarke-Harris’ header from a David Ajiboye delivery crossed the line despite Liam Roberts almost pulling off a fine save and Jordan Williams failing with an attempted goal-line clearance.

Clarke-Harris then completed the Posh comeback three minutes into the second half when heading in a Burrows cross from the left.

Barnsley’s Corey O’Keeffe and Posh’s Ephron Mason-Clark both hit the bar as the sides had to settle for a point apiece.