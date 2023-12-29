Charlie Jolley and Tom Davies earn improving Tranmere victory at Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Jolley and Tom Davies earn improving Tranmere victory at Harrogate

By Press Association
Charlie Jolley helped Tranmere to victory (Nick Potts/PA)
Charlie Jolley and Tom Davies fired improving Tranmere to a third straight win with a 2-0 triumph at Harrogate.

The pair both struck in the second half as the Wirral outfit also ended a run of 21 contests on the road without a clean sheet – the club’s longest sequence since December 2002.

Earlier, during a first half of one-way traffic, Harrogate had been unfortunate not to take a lead into the interval.

The best two chances saw Josh March’s outstretched leg guide Matty Foulds’ inviting left-wing cross narrowly wide and Matty Daly call Rovers keeper Luke McGee into a smart near-post save.

Tranmere, meanwhile, failed to register a single shot in the opening 45 minutes.

But Rovers boss Nigel Adkins made a double substitution at the break and the momentum of the game completely shifted.

In the 54th minute, one of those half-time replacements – Jolley – opened the scoring when he charged into the box to collect Connor Jennings’ pass and fired past an exposed James Belshaw from 10 yards after home attacker Abraham Odoh had surrendered possession cheaply.

Skipper Davies then doubled the advantage in the 70th minute, rising highest in the home six-yard box to meet Regan Hendry’s right-wing corner with a firm downward header.