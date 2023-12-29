Eiran Cashin scores winner as Derby produce stunning comeback at Oxford

Eiran Cashin completed a stunning 3-2 comeback win for Derby at League One promotion rivals Oxford.

After they trailed to two Cameron Brannagan goals, the Rams hit back with efforts from Craig Forsyth, Liam Thompson and Cashin extending their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Oxford got off to the ideal start with a goal inside two minutes.

Mark Harris, who had bagged a brace in Oxford’s 2-1 win at Pride Park in August, ran on to Brannagan’s pass and knocked the ball past Joe Wildsmith before being clattered by the keeper.

Brannagan then sent Wildsmith the wrong way from the penalty spot.

County had barely recovered from that early blow when Brannagan hit them again.

Stan Mills was fouled outside the box and Brannagan smashed the 22-yard free-kick around Derby’s wall and into the far corner with Wildsmith helpless.

But Derby responded by pulling a goal back in first-half stoppage time, with Forsyth converting at the far post after James Collins flicked on a corner.

The Rams had threatened with James Beadle turning Max Bird’s effort around a post, and centre-back Cashin heading against the bar from 12 yards.

Derby dominated the second half and equalised nine minutes from time when substitute Thompson headed home just seconds after coming onto the pitch.

Five minutes later Cashin turned in a deep free-kick from the left to complete a spectacular Derby fightback in front of Oxford’s biggest gate of the season.