Crewe held as Will Evans earns point for Newport By Press Association December 29 2023, 9.58pm

Will Evans scored his 17th of the season (Nick Potts/PA) Newport and Crewe shared the spoils after a largely uninspiring 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade. Chris Long put the visitors ahead three minutes after half-time but Exiles top scorer Will Evans's 17th goal of the season earned the hosts a point. Evans was denied by his former team-mate Mickey Demetriou, who blocked his goalbound effort, early in the first half. And Matt Baker headed wide from a corner just before the break, while home goalkeeper Nick Townsend did well to keep out a Zac Williams header at the other end. Crewe opened the scoring with a scrappy effort when Baker and Townsend got in a muddle trying to clear Courtney Baker-Richardson's cross and Long was on hand to tap in from close range. County substitutes James Waite and Matty Bondswell combined with Shane McLoughlan a minute after coming on to allow Evans to slam home the equaliser on 64 minutes.