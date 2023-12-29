Jonny Howson atones for penalty miss with Middlesbrough’s winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jonny Howson atones for penalty miss with Middlesbrough’s winner

By Press Association
Jonny Howson scored Middlesbrough’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
Jonny Howson scored the winner moments after missing a penalty to give Middlesbrough a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Both sides missed chances in the first period when it looked easier to score, firstly the visitors came close when Isaiah Jones fluffed his lines from close range before Josh Koroma hit the woodwork in front of an open goal for Town.

Second-half substitute Josh Coburn opened the scoring nine minutes after the break but the hosts pulled level thanks to Michal Helik’s strike from the edge of the box.

Another chance presented itself to Boro from the penalty spot but Howson saw it saved by Jacob Chapman, only for him to net moments later as Michael Carrick’s side returned to winning ways.

Middlesbrough missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the 18th minute as Jones lifted the ball over Chapman inside the area and only needed to tap into an empty net but he miskicked the ball and Huddersfield somehow recovered.

Huddersfield had a chance of their own as Koroma burst into the area but hit his effort straight at Tom Glover in the Boro goal.

On the half-hour mark, it was the hosts’ turn to spurn a chance with the goal at their mercy as Koroma latched onto a through ball from Sorba Thomas, rounded the goalkeeper but crashed his effort off the crossbar.

Town were the quickest out of the blocks following the interval and almost hit the front when Koroma’s curling effort was palmed narrowly wide of the target by Glover.

The deadlock was broken by the visitors in the 54th minute when Morgan Rogers fed Coburn, with the substitute cleverly dinking over Chapman from close range.

Huddersfield were not behind for long and levelled six minutes later as the ball fell to Helik outside the area and he let fly from distance to find the net via the post.

Town thought they had turned the game on its head with a quarter to go when Thomas rifled into the top corner only for the assistant referee’s offside flag to cut celebrations short.

Middlesbrough were given an opportunity to hit the front from the penalty spot when Ben Wiles brought Rogers down inside the area, but Howson stepped up and saw his spot-kick saved by Chapman and go out for a corner.

Howson made up for his error as the resulting corner fell to the Boro skipper inside the area and this time he made no mistake with a volley which bounced into the net, condemning Huddersfield to their third defeat in five outings.