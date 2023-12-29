Port Vale ease to win over Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port Vale ease to win over Blackpool

By Press Association
Ben Garrity opened the scoring (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Garrity opened the scoring (Mike Egerton/PA)

Port Vale returned to winning ways in League One with a 3-0 victory over Blackpool.

Ben Garrity’s opener was added to after half-time by James Wilson and Nathan Smith for a first win in three matches.

CJ Hamilton’s early attempt was thwarted by Vale stopper Connor Ripley, while Vale’s Uche Ikpeazu lashed wide before 10 minutes.

Jordan Rhodes beat the offside trap but not Ripley as the Seasiders pressure continued, with Albie Morgan firing wide before the half-hour.

Morgan then blasted over from distance but Garrity put Vale ahead after racing clear to slot past Dan Grimshaw in the 39th minute.

Grimshaw tipped Ikpeazu’s thunderbolt over in first-half stoppage-time, with the Tangerines stopper denying Jack Shorrock after half-time.

Ripley thwarted Blackpool’s Kyle Joseph before Wilson’s sublime effort from outside the box doubled Vale’s advantage after 57 minutes.

Oliver Casey fired straight at Ripley and later struck the post from Karamoko Dembele’s corner.

Vale’s third came after Smith scrambled home from a corner with 10 minutes remaining, while Blackpool’s Callum Connolly dragged wide before the end.