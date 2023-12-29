Swindon hold on to beat Forest Green after late penalty drama

Troy Deeney is still awaiting his first win in charge of Forest Green after Mathew Stevens missed a stoppage-time penalty in their 2-1 defeat to Swindon in League Two.

Daniel Kemp’s brace had the Robins ahead going into eight minutes of added time.

And they held on for a first win in five games as goalkeeper Lewis Ward saved Stevens’ spot-kick.

Swindon took the lead 11 minutes into the second half when Jake Young’s deflected cross came to Kemp

on the edge of the area and he lashed the ball into the net.

Rovers equalised in the 75th minute when a low ball into the near post was flicked home by substitute Matt Taylor.

But the lead only lasted seven minutes. Tyrese Shade darted in behind the visitors’ defence and

drilled a low ball in towards the near post where Kemp arrived to thump home.

Deeney was sent to the stands in the 86th minute for a second yellow card before his side missed a golden chance to earn a point after Young conceded a penalty in the sixth minute of added time.

Stevens went down the middle with his spot-kick but Ward stood firm to earn Swindon victory.