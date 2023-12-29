Dion Charles and Victor Adeboyejo give Bolton win at Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dion Charles and Victor Adeboyejo give Bolton win at Fleetwood

By Press Association
Dion Charles was on target for Bolton (Simon Marper/PA)
Dion Charles was on target for Bolton (Simon Marper/PA)

Second-half goals from Dion Charles and Victor Adeboyejo gave Bolton a well-deserved 2-0 win at Fleetwood.

The visitors dominated throughout in atrocious conditions on the coast but had to wait until the 49th minute to lead, then seeing out the victory with little resistance and sealing it with a late goal from Adeboyejo.

Title challengers Bolton made all the running in the first half but failed to turn their dominance into goals.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson went closest as half-time loomed but his reaction finish from Charles’ cross cannoned back off the post at close range.

The Iceland striker had also been inches away from turning home when Fleetwood keeper Jay Lynch parried Randell Williams’ shot.

Bolton did have the ball in the net after 25 minutes, Charles sliding in a cross from Josh Dacres-Cogley, but the offside flag cut short their celebrations.

Fleetwood, second bottom and without a league win since early November, offered little going forward with a weak shot from Phoenix Patterson, easily collected by Nathan Baxter, their only effort on goal.

It took Wanderers just four minutes of the second half to finally edge ahead. The ball fell to Charles in the Town box and his shot took a cruel deflection off Josh Earl, wrong-footing Lynch.

Substitute Adeboyejo doubled Bolton’s lead after 83 minutes. Charles stepped over Kyle Dempsey’s pass and Adeboyejo, who hit a hat-trick in their home win against Fleetwood in August, duly hammered in the second.