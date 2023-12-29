John Mousinho admits ‘frustration’ after Portsmouth held by Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John Mousinho admits ‘frustration’ after Portsmouth held by Exeter

By Press Association
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho was disappointed (Steven Paston/PA)
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho was disappointed (Steven Paston/PA)

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho cut a frustrated figure as his Sky Bet League One leaders were held to a goalless draw at struggling Exeter to make it three games without a win.

Pompey enjoyed more possession and territory, but it was Exeter that created the better chances.

Their troubles in front of goal – four goals in 15 games now – were all too evident, though, while Pompey rarely troubled Exeter goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo.

“We started OK, we played well for 15 minutes but then I thought we lost control of the game,” Mousinho said. “That was the frustration as you cannot afford to waste a half and hope something happens in the second half.

“I think we did pretty well in the second half and we were the team in the ascendancy. We had a few chances that, on another day, we put in the back of the net.

“I wasn’t worried about the second-half performance, that was fine, it was more the fact that if you do waste 45 minutes against any side you leave yourself open to drawing games and potentially losing them.

“If we had beaten Fleetwood and got the result we deserved against Bristol Rovers, then you think ‘OK, we have had a slight off night and take the point and move on’.

“But the frustration builds because we haven’t won those last two league games as well. It is naturally going to, but we have to look at the bigger picture and try and address some of the issues we had tonight.”

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell felt his side were good value for a point and created the better chances with Sonny Cox firing straight at Will Norris and Ilmari Niskanen striking the post.

“I think we have to be happy with the result, we always want to try and win games, especially at home, but we are playing top of the league, we have been on a difficult run, but we had a fantastic win on Boxing Day, so to back that up tonight, we will take it,” he said.

“Both teams had small chances in the game, I think we had slightly the better of those chances to win, but I think it was a pretty even game and we will take the point and move on to Reading on New Year’s Day.

“We have had a difficult run for many different reasons, but I believe in this team.

“We had an excellent result on Boxing Day and we took that into tonight, we tried to play on the front foot and we had a fantastic home support backing us.
“We created opportunities, but it wasn’t to be. But our work ethic, our desire to keep a clean sheet was outstanding against a very good team who are top of the league and flying high. It was a good point.”