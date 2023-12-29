Lionesses trio and Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow recognised in New Year Honours

The extraordinary charity work of Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow has been recognised in the New Year Honours List alongside three of England’s Women’s World Cup football stars.

Sinfield and Burrow, who were Leeds Rhinos team-mates during trophy-laden rugby league careers, have received CBEs for services to motor neurone disease awareness.

Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Lauren Hemp have also been honoured for their part in helping the Lionesses reach the World Cup final in the summer.

Bright, who captained the team in the absence of fellow defender Leah Williamson, receives an OBE while goalkeeper Earps and forward Hemp are made MBEs. England came up just short, losing 1-0 to Spain in the final in Sydney having won the European Championship in 2022.

Sinfield has raised over £15million since his friend Burrow was diagnosed with MND, an incurable and life-limiting condition, in December 2019.

Earlier this month Sinfield, 43, completed the ‘7 in 7 in 7’ challenge by completing seven ultramarathons in seven cities in as many days.

Sinfield said: “I think it is really special that Rob has been recognised again. The bravery and courage that Rob and his amazing family have shown as he is fighting MND is wonderful; to open the front door and to show the world what it’s like to live with it, he’s been incredible.”

Burrow said: “I am particularly pleased that my good friend Kevin Sinfield is also receiving a CBE. I hope Kevin and I can go to the palace together in the new year to enjoy another special occasion together again.”

Another MND fundraiser from the world of sport, Rob Wainwright, will receive an OBE. Wainwright is the founder of the Doddie Aid event which raises funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Wainwright’s former Scotland rugby union team-mate Doddie Weir was diagnosed with MND in 2016 and died in November last year.

Wainwright said: “This is a tremendous honour, and it’s one I accept on behalf of the whole Doddie Aid community.

“Doddie was a force of nature, and I was very proud to call him a friend. Like everyone who he knew, who he inspired, I have been galvanised to do whatever I can to end MND.”

Peter Shilton, who holds the England men’s team caps record with 125 appearances between 1970 and 1990, receives a CBE for services to football and gambling harm prevention.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont’s knighthood has been upgraded to a Knight Grand Cross, while former England cricketer Stuart Broad receives a CBE.

Broad, 37, announced his retirement from the sport during the final Ashes Test in the summer and he bowed out in stunning fashion by hitting a six off his final ball and taking the match-winning wicket as England levelled the series at the Oval.

He said: “All I ever wanted to do was play cricket, and to have had the career that I was able to enjoy and to receive honours like this is incredibly special.”

Marcus Trescothick, who played 76 Tests for England, will receive an OBE for services to mental ill health. He works as a mental health ambassador for the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA).

Elsewhere in football, Bill Bush, a senior advisor at the Premier League, receives a CBE. Two senior figures at anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out, its chair Sanjay Bhandari and its head of development Troy Townsend, have each been made MBEs.

One of the sport’s best-loved broadcasters, former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling, was also made an MBE for services to sport, broadcasting and charity. BBC sports presenter Hazel Irvine will receive the same honour.

Irvine said in a statement: “I am thrilled and honoured to be awarded an MBE. I’m very fortunate to have worked in broadcast sport for the last 36 years.

“Witnessing the inspiring and powerful stories that sport always creates never gets old, and I remain in awe of the dedication, talent and belief it takes for elite sportspeople to reach the top.

“To have been able to help tell their stories has been a fantastic privilege, but it takes a huge team effort in televised sport to do it. So, I feel that this award reflects the work of the many colleagues and broadcast teams with whom I’ve been lucky to share a ringside seat.”

Howard Wilkinson, who managed Leeds to the First Division title in 1992 and briefly managed England in a caretaker capacity in 1999, has been made an OBE, as has Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom receives an MBE and former Scotland manager Alex McLeish an OBE for services to charity.

Christian Horner, the team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing, receives a CBE in a year when his team won Formula One’s constructors’ championship and Max Verstappen won the drivers’ title.

Ron Dennis, the former McLaren team principal, has been knighted for services to charity.

Goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, an Olympic hockey gold medallist in 2016, becomes an OBE while race-walker Tom Bosworth has been made an MBE.

There were also MBEs for gymnasts Becky and Ellie Downie, Helen Housby, who was part of the England side which won netball gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and former BDO world darts champion Keith Deller.