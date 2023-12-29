Mike Williamson hails Craig McGillivray as MK Dons win ugly against Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike Williamson hails Craig McGillivray as MK Dons win ugly against Crawley

By Press Association
Mike WIlliamson was happy to grind out the win (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Mike WIlliamson was happy to grind out the win (Andrew Matthews/PA)

MK Dons manager Mike Williamson is encouraged by how his players found a way to defeat Crawley 2-0 despite not being at their best for long periods of the game.

The Dons’ superb turnaround in fortunes since Williamson’s appointment in October continued as they recorded their fourth win in a row to move up to sixth in League Two.

They are also unbeaten in nine league games, although they sometimes rode their luck against Town and needed goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray to make several important saves after Joe Tomlinson’s early opener.

Williamson said: “He was excellent tonight. In previous games he’s done really well and tonight he was called upon more than we would have liked, but that’s what we need.

“We need players to step up and in games that aren’t so lively, they’ll do what they need to do, but when it comes to games like tonight, he was tested and he came through.

“[Getting the result tonight] is huge, a real testament to them and it’s a sign of a good team that when we’re not at our best we still find the way.

“I think the quality was there to see when we did dominate the ball and the territory, but we had to suffer and I think the boys dealt with that well.

“I think we could have had a few more, looking back, but with the whole thing taken into context we’re more than happy to take that result.”

MK Dons led after just two minutes when Max Dean’s superb pass put Tomlinson through and he finished confidently beyond Crawley goalkeeper Corey Addai.

The result was finally settled with eight minutes left when Alex Gilbey’s shot found the net via the post before Crawley defender Laurence Maguire was sent off for a second booking late on.

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey said: “I thought we played so, so well. The effort the lads put in was incredible.

“We’ve had illness through the camp, the coaching staff are ill and Nick Tsaroulla was prepared to play but fell ill and didn’t travel, so we had to make changes before the game.

“But the effort the players put into that game tonight was outstanding, the way we passed the ball, the way we pressed.

“The chances, we get into that final third and it’s just that last bit where we can definitely improve on.

“We got into that final area brilliantly, but then we sometimes tried to walk the ball over the line when I think we can pull the trigger and shoot and if the keeper spills it, someone else is there to tap it in.

“I think we can be a little more aggressive when we get in there.”