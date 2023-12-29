Nigel Adkins lauds first-half ‘grit and desire’ as Tranmere overcome Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Adkins lauds first-half ‘grit and desire’ as Tranmere overcome Harrogate

By Press Association
Tranmere manager Nigel Adkins was delighted with his side’s first-half display (Tim Markland/PA)
Tranmere manager Nigel Adkins was delighted with his side’s first-half display (Tim Markland/PA)

Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins hailed his team’s “fantastic” first-half performance in a 2-0 triumph at Harrogate even though they failed to register a single shot in the opening 45 minutes.

The visitors secured a third successive win thanks to second-half goals from Charlie Jolley and Tom Davies but Adkins was just as impressed by the resilience his players showed before the break on a stormy night in North Yorkshire against a Harrogate side that had also racked up a hat-trick of consecutive victories.

He said: “The lads were fantastic in the first half because that was tough. Harrogate are in good form, are hard to get the ball off and are really threatening.

“We were also against the slope with the weather in our faces and it was blowing a gale, so it was all about showing resilience and staying in the game and I told the lads I was delighted with them at half-time.

“Then, the second half was brilliant – we scored a couple of good goals and could have scored a few more.

“Rob Apter had a couple of great chances, but I thought we showed great organisation and fitness levels. We also had players who made an impact coming off the bench.

“The lads showed spirit, desire, grit and determination in the first half and a nice bit of flair in the second half. That’s three wins on the spin now, including two on the trot away and we are building momentum and a belief by working our socks off.”

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver was left to reflect on a lesson learnt after his team’s first-half dominance was not reflected by the half-time scoreline.

“All the stats will point to a game that we dominated for long periods, although the second half was a lot more even,” he said.

“They were ruthless in front of goal when they got their chances, whereas we weren’t, so fair play to them.

“We could have been out of sight in the first half if we had turned our dominance into goals, but we didn’t and that might have deflated the lads, because we seemed to run out of steam.

“We lost a bit of composure and looked disappointed after conceding having played so well in that first half, but we have to move on quickly.

“We have been in fantastic form, as was shown in that first half when the confidence was flowing. It’s a lesson for us because, when you’re on top, you have to make sure you make the right decisions in front of goal and take your chances because, if we had, it would have been an altogether different story.”