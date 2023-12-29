Dave Challinor admits Bradford draw ‘not the worst’ result in testing conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Dave Challinor admits Bradford draw ‘not the worst’ result in testing conditions

By Press Association
Stockport manager Dave Challinor saw his side draw 0-0 with Bradford (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stockport manager Dave Challinor saw his side draw 0-0 with Bradford (Richard Sellers/PA)

Stockport boss Dave Challinor admitted his league leaders deserved no more than a point in their goalless draw at Bradford.

It was a competitive contest on a difficult Valley Parade pitch that had only passed referee Lewis Smith’s inspection 90 minutes before kick-off following the recent wet weather.

Challinor said: “You always want to win a game but I can’t stand here and say we deserved to.

“Three weeks ago, we went to Newport and I said to the players then, ‘if you’re not very good and going to stink the place out then go away with a 0-0’.

“I suppose to a certain degree we’ve done that tonight.

“It was tough with the weather conditions and the pitch was very tricky.

“Normally it’s going to be an unbelievable moment or mistake that decides the game. You always felt that was going to be the case.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to accept a point on the road is not the worst, especially at a difficult place to come.

“This isn’t a League Two place. That’s the biggest disappointment – that the game wasn’t on a Saturday afternoon when the weather’s all right and you maybe get 25,000 in here and a real good game where it’s more open.

“You were pretty limited in terms of what you could do tonight.”

Stockport’s best chance fell to Ryan Croasdale but he completely missed his kick when set up by fellow substitute Kyle Wootton.

Bradford, who stretched their own unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions, went closest through Andy Cook in the second half with a well-struck half-volley that Stockport keeper Ben Hinchliffe superbly turned away.

Wootton sent a late cross-shot wide but Stockport failed to score for only the third league game this season.

Bradford manager Graham Alexander said: “It was always going to be a battle. It was difficult for both sets of players with the quality moments when the mud was splashing up around your feet and trying to keep your balance.

“Both teams gave it a right good go and it was a game on tenterhooks all the way through.

“We had possibly the best chance of the game with Cooky’s strike and the keeper made a fantastic save.

“But it keeps the run going. It’s a clean sheet against a team who are top and we’ve had opportunities to potentially win it.

“We’ve shown it’s not just a one-off. We can go up against anybody and compete and look to win the game.

“We had to make a couple of changes with the injuries that we’ve got. But the players who have come in have given a great account of themselves.

“It was a great shift from the team in a difficult game, not just against the opposition but also the conditions.”