Lincoln boss Michael Skubala bemoans Paudie O’Connor’s game-changing red card

Lincoln boss Michael Skubala believes Paudie O’Connor’s game-changing red card in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Northampton was harsh.

Jon Guthrie and Kieron Bowie put the visiting Cobblers 2-0 up with goals either side of the break at Sincil Bank.

Timothy Eyoma halved the deficit on the hour mark, before O’Connor was sent off for a stray elbow with 15 minutes to go.

Skubala said: “I don’t think it’s a sending-off, I’ve seen it back and I don’t think it’s a sending-off and that changes the game.

“I think he’s gone to jump. I’ve only seen a clip, he’s not got his elbow out he’s gone to jump in the air and he needs to use his hands to get up.

“For me it’s a yellow card, it’s not a red card. We now lose Paudie, because he’s been sent off already this season, for six or seven games. That’s a big loss.”

And on the game, a third straight defeat, Skubala added: “It was another tough night in terms of result and performance.

“The goal we conceded first took the wind out of us. Maybe Lukas (Jensen) didn’t need to come for that.

“Even then, I tried to get them to be aggressive with 10 men. It was a really tough day at the office.

“It’s one of the things I’m grappling with is that when we have a knock we go really passive when I want us to be aggressive.

“We just need to keep pushing the game and being aggressive. Sometimes that can be inexperience.

“It’s the mentality, it’s the aggression. Sometimes we’ve been naive. It’s the mentality, 100 per cent.”

Northampton boss Jon Brady celebrated the victory by pounding his chest a la Jose Mourinho.

He said: “The emotion just took over. I don’t usually do that but I wanted to enjoy the win and celebrate with our supporters.

“With the circumstances, having so many players out, and it being backs to the wall, the whole team really came to the fore.

“To get a win away from home and to bounce back after Boxing Day and have the character to do that, fair play to the boys.

“It was just a release of emotion at the end and it feels great. You have to enjoy these moments. I’m proud of the boys. It feels like such a huge win.”

Ahead of a clash with Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, he added: “But that will be gone in 10 or 15 minutes because this period’s such a turnaround.

“Both teams are two of the most in-form teams at the moment. Cheltenham are on a good run.

“You cannot underestimate them because Darrell (Clarke) has got them firing and they’re climbing up the league now. We’re in for a hell of a battle.

“Thanks to all the fans for a fantastic year and here’s to 2024.”