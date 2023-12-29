Darrell Clarke content with Cheltenham points total at halfway stage of season

Cheltenham boss Darrell Clarke said he would have “snapped your hand off” to be on 20 points at the halfway stage of the League One campaign after their 2-2 home draw with Reading.

The Robins led 2-0 before a quickfire double from the Royals just before half-time levelled things up and Cheltenham had to settle for a point against the team directly above them in the table.

But when Clarke took over at the end of September, Cheltenham looked to be in a hopeless position, with no goals and just one point on the board.

“We are disappointed we haven’t won the game because we had a mad five-minute spell at the end of the first half,” he said.

“In the first half we were in full control and their keeper pulled off two or three great saves.

“But I am a realist at the same time and seven points out of the three Christmas games so far and to be on 20 points at the halfway mark of the season after only getting one from the first 11 has given us a decent building block to try and attack the second half of the season.

“I am going to give my players lots of credit, sitting here on 20 points after having one from 11, I’d have snapped your hand off for that.

“We now have to keep working hard and improving what we are doing but we look like a side now, which is pleasing. We didn’t look like a side when I first came into the building.”

An inspired David Button denied Liam Sercombe, George Lloyd and Lewis Freestone as Reading were forced to withstand considerable pressure in the opening 25 minutes at a packed Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

But the opener arrived in the 29th minute with Sercombe sliding to touch Sean Long’s low ball in from the right.

The lead was doubled in the 37th minute when Button blocked an effort from Freestone only for a clearance from Amadou Mbengue to hit his own goalkeeper and fly into the net.

The overworked Button denied Ben Williams in the 42nd minute but the game then turned with Lewis Wing’s corner headed in at the back post by Jeriel Dorsett in the 45th minute.

Then, two minutes into time added on at the end of the first half, Wing’s cross was glanced into the net by Paul Mukairu.

Wing’s free-kick was pushed away by a diving Luke Southwood in the 69th minute and Nathan Butler-Oyedeji curled one just wide for Cheltenham deep into stoppage time as it finished all square.

Reading boss Ruben Selles was pleased with the way his team fought their way back into the game.

He said: “They were the best team in the first 45 minutes but after it was 2-0 we realised we could compete in the game.

“The good thing is the boys went through some difficult moments together but fought back. We changed the momentum after 40 minutes.

“I’m very proud of the effort and togetherness they showed. We now just want to play more games and get more points. You always want more but the team looks solid.”