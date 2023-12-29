Enzo Maresca praises Leicester ‘desire’ after win at Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enzo Maresca praises Leicester ‘desire’ after win at Cardiff

By Press Association
Leicester manager Enzo Maresca was delighted his side broke the 60-point barrier in the Championship by winning 2-0 at Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester manager Enzo Maresca says his Sky Bet Championship leaders have surprised him after passing the 60-point mark before the turn of the year with victory at Cardiff.

The Foxes strolled to a 2-0 win in the Welsh capital with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Justin James producing brilliant efforts.

Leicester now have 62 points from 25 games – eight clear of second-placed Ipswich – and are chasing Reading’s record Championship total of 106 from the 2005-06 season.

Maresca’s side are now unbeaten in nine games – seven wins and two draws – and their 20th league success came three days after drawing at Ipswich.

“I am very happy for one reason, that in this moment with this amount of games, the effort from the players has been unbelievable,” said Maresca.

“To play two games in a row away from home is very difficult, playing every three days. I think the club has to be happy.

“The fans need to be proud of these players – they are and showing the desire to win even in this period.

“To finish the year with more than 60 points. I don’t think anybody expected this, me included. Now we need to continue.”

Leicester were without Kelechi Iheanacho – who was named in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations squad on Friday – in Cardiff.

Maresca said: “Kelechi had a muscular problem two days ago. We are still waiting to see if it is something important or something just a matter of days.

“But I don’t think will be able (to play) for next one.”

On reporting for Nigeria duty, Maresca said: “It depends on the injury. If it is an important injury for sure he has no chance to go. If it is not an important injury he can go.”

Cardiff have lost six of their last 10 games in slipping to 14th in the Championship, although they are only five points adrift of sixth-placed.

The Bluebirds lost striker Karlan Grant to injury before half-time, with boss Erol Bulut providing a gloomy update.

Bulut said: “It’s a hamstring, maybe a rupture. It doesn’t look good. We will know more when he has the scan.

On the game, Bulut – who hopes to be active in the January transfer window after “positive” talks with Cardiff owner Vincent Tan – added: “I can speak only positive things about my team and we have to continue to work on it.

“I think we are in a positive way. A good way. We cannot compare ourselves with Leicester.

“I always said we wanted to be around the play-offs. We have a lot of games to push. And also in January, I hope for a few transfers to push for more.”