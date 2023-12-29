Pete Wild bemoans refereeing as Barrow held by Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Pete Wild bemoans refereeing as Barrow held by Accrington

By Press Association
Pete Wild saw his team held by Accrington (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Pete Wild saw his team held by Accrington (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Barrow boss Pete Wild was unhappy with the officials after seeing his team held to a 1-1 draw by Accrington.

Stanley’s Joe Pritchard cancelled out Ben Whitfield’s opener to earn a battling draw but Wild was convinced his team was denied a late penalty for a challenge on Emile Acquah.

“Acquah was brought down in the box for a clear penalty,” said Wild. “It is not subjective, it is clear and obvious.

“(Referee) Simon Mather’s performance raised a lot of question marks and I will be raising them with the powers that be.

“Everybody in the ground knows the decision that should have been made.

“There are so many words I could say but what is the point in getting fined.

“It leaves a sour and bitter taste in my mouth.”

Wild was also unhappy with his team’s first-half display, culminating in three interval substitutions including Whitfield’s arrival.

Leading scorer Whitfield’s sixth goal in six games and ninth of the campaign was, however, cancelled out by Pritchard 19 minutes from time.

“I was annoyed in the first half because it has been a long time since a team worked harder than us,” added Wild.

“I was frustrated how we played first half. We are far better than that

“It wasn’t personal for the three players that came off. I could have taken seven off.”

Accrington boss John Coleman said: “The game was there to be won.

“We were good in the first half against a very strong wind and driving rain.

“Barrow came out for the second half and scored a cracking goal which sometimes you have just got to clap them.

“But we regained our composure, got back on top and limited them to spasmodic attacks.

“I have got to take my hat off to this side. The character in them, the willingness to run, to work, to challenge, to block.

“I am disappointed we got so many bookings but it showed the intensity we wanted to play. There is a belief in this side and you can’t help but warm to them.”

On Pritchard’s equaliser and later substitution due to injury, Coleman added: “It was a fantastic goal and we know Joe has the composure to finish like that.

“We need Joe fit between now and the end of the season because he delivers that moment of brilliance.”