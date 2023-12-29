Pete Wild bemoans refereeing as Barrow held by Accrington

Barrow boss Pete Wild was unhappy with the officials after seeing his team held to a 1-1 draw by Accrington.

Stanley’s Joe Pritchard cancelled out Ben Whitfield’s opener to earn a battling draw but Wild was convinced his team was denied a late penalty for a challenge on Emile Acquah.

“Acquah was brought down in the box for a clear penalty,” said Wild. “It is not subjective, it is clear and obvious.

“(Referee) Simon Mather’s performance raised a lot of question marks and I will be raising them with the powers that be.

“Everybody in the ground knows the decision that should have been made.

“There are so many words I could say but what is the point in getting fined.

“It leaves a sour and bitter taste in my mouth.”

Wild was also unhappy with his team’s first-half display, culminating in three interval substitutions including Whitfield’s arrival.

Leading scorer Whitfield’s sixth goal in six games and ninth of the campaign was, however, cancelled out by Pritchard 19 minutes from time.

“I was annoyed in the first half because it has been a long time since a team worked harder than us,” added Wild.

“I was frustrated how we played first half. We are far better than that

“It wasn’t personal for the three players that came off. I could have taken seven off.”

Accrington boss John Coleman said: “The game was there to be won.

“We were good in the first half against a very strong wind and driving rain.

“Barrow came out for the second half and scored a cracking goal which sometimes you have just got to clap them.

“But we regained our composure, got back on top and limited them to spasmodic attacks.

“I have got to take my hat off to this side. The character in them, the willingness to run, to work, to challenge, to block.

“I am disappointed we got so many bookings but it showed the intensity we wanted to play. There is a belief in this side and you can’t help but warm to them.”

On Pritchard’s equaliser and later substitution due to injury, Coleman added: “It was a fantastic goal and we know Joe has the composure to finish like that.

“We need Joe fit between now and the end of the season because he delivers that moment of brilliance.”