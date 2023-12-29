David Artell lauds Grimsby performance in comfortable victory at Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Artell lauds Grimsby performance in comfortable victory at Salford

By Press Association
Grimsby boss David Artell hailed his side’s performance in the win at Salford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grimsby boss David Artell hailed his side’s performance in the win at Salford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Grimsby head coach David Artell described his side’s 3-0 win at Salford as a “professional performance”.

Harry Clifton put the Mariners in front after 39 minutes before Toby Mullarkey and Danny Rose sealed the points with second-half strikes.

It was Grimsby’s first away win since April.

Artell said: “We controlled it from start to finish, scored three really good goals, kept a clean sheet. It was a professional performance and it probably flattered them more than us.

“We’ve got to make sure this isn’t a flash in the pan. It’s a nice feeling but let’s not carried away.

“We were making good decisions, playing on the front foot, playing football in the right areas. It was unpredictable football for the opposition.”

Grimsby go into their home game against Walsall on New Year’s Day in 19th but Artell is hoping to climb the table come May.

He added: “We’ve got to go up the table. That’s the end result of numerous decisions we have to take.

“We’ve got to make sure our game model and style of play brings out the best in the players. It’s got to be their style of play so they can produce more performances like tonight.

“We’ve got to make sure we continually improve and we will get better. If they want to improve, then we’ll get better.”

Salford are winless in their last nine league games.

Head coach Neil Wood lost his job after the 5-1 Boxing Day defeat against Tranmere.

Interim head coach Simon Wiles said: “We got a few half chances but unfortunately it hasn’t happened and we’ve ended with a defeat.

“There are moments we can take out of it but there are things we need to address.

“We’re going through a tough time at the moment but there will be a moment that falls to us. That will come.”

Mark Hughes, Paul Ince and Ryan Giggs are some of the names in the frame to take over from Wood but for now Wiles is the one seeking to motivate the group and is set to take charge against Accrington.

Wiles added: “The owners will be speaking to managers, I’m fully aware of that, but I’m ignoring all that. All my focus and concentration is on is that group of players.

“I’ve been at the club a long time, I’ve got a really good understanding of what the club is about.

“I’ve got to continue to motivate these players and get them in a position where they believe in themselves.

“I just need to keep doing what I’m doing so we can get these players into a position to get the result we’re screaming out for.”