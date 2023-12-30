Lauren Hemp wishes whole England team were recognised in New Year Honours list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lauren Hemp wishes whole England team were recognised in New Year Honours list

By Press Association
Lauren Hemp was recognised in the New Years Honours List (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Lauren Hemp wishes the whole England team had been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Forward Hemp and goalkeeper Mary Earps received MBEs, with captain Millie Bright awarded an OBE for their achievements with the Lionesses.

England were runners-up at the World Cup, losing 1-0 to Spain in the final in Sydney, having won the European Championship in 2022.

“It’s a massive privilege for me, an absolute honour,” said Hemp, 23.

“I think the women’s game has come on massively over the last few years and it’s very nice to be recognised and it’s a shame everyone can’t be recognised. I think everyone deserves it in the team.”

Bright admitted she initially thought the letter from Buckingham Palace might have been a parking fine and Hemp was also unsure at first.

“It came through the post back in Manchester at my house. And normally sometimes I’m asleep and put mail to one side.

“But I looked at it and it said something like ‘His Majesty’s service’, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve done something wrong’.

“And, yeah, I had to read it about 10 times and I was thinking ‘what does this mean’?

“I told my mum and dad on that same day. They couldn’t believe it, to be honest. It wasn’t until it got announced yesterday that I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it does count’.

Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
England were runners-up at the World Cup (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Millie and Mary have done so much for the game. Obviously, Millie captained us throughout the World Cup and was just sort of like a shoulder to lean on and obviously Mary has done so much for the game – I see her face everywhere I look.

“Obviously she just won BBC Sports Personality as well – and I was sat there voting for her all night and getting everyone else to as well.

“So yeah, obviously they’re massive role models in the game and I only strive to be like them, to be honest.”