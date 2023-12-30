Lauren Hemp wishes whole England team were recognised in New Year Honours list

Lauren Hemp wishes the whole England team had been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Forward Hemp and goalkeeper Mary Earps received MBEs, with captain Millie Bright awarded an OBE for their achievements with the Lionesses.

England were runners-up at the World Cup, losing 1-0 to Spain in the final in Sydney, having won the European Championship in 2022.

Congratulations to @Mdawg1bright, Mary Earps and @lauren__hemp who have all been named in the King's New Years Honours list for 2024! 🏅 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) December 29, 2023

“It’s a massive privilege for me, an absolute honour,” said Hemp, 23.

“I think the women’s game has come on massively over the last few years and it’s very nice to be recognised and it’s a shame everyone can’t be recognised. I think everyone deserves it in the team.”

Bright admitted she initially thought the letter from Buckingham Palace might have been a parking fine and Hemp was also unsure at first.

“It came through the post back in Manchester at my house. And normally sometimes I’m asleep and put mail to one side.

“But I looked at it and it said something like ‘His Majesty’s service’, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve done something wrong’.

“And, yeah, I had to read it about 10 times and I was thinking ‘what does this mean’?

“I told my mum and dad on that same day. They couldn’t believe it, to be honest. It wasn’t until it got announced yesterday that I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it does count’.

“Millie and Mary have done so much for the game. Obviously, Millie captained us throughout the World Cup and was just sort of like a shoulder to lean on and obviously Mary has done so much for the game – I see her face everywhere I look.

“Obviously she just won BBC Sports Personality as well – and I was sat there voting for her all night and getting everyone else to as well.

“So yeah, obviously they’re massive role models in the game and I only strive to be like them, to be honest.”