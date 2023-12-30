Ayr hit back from two down to draw with Dunfermline

Ayr fought back to draw 2-2 with Dunfermline in the cinch Championship after Alex Jakubiak had scored his first goals for the visitors.

Jakubiak struck twice within the opening nine minutes to put the Pars in command.

Ayr pulled one back four minutes before the break when Joe Chalmers failed to clear and Aiden McGeady swept home.

Skipper Frankie Musonda secured a point for Ayr by heading home George Stanger’s cross after 62 minutes.