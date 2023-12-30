Adebola Oluwo on target as Barnet down Southend

Barnet left it late to beat Southend 1-0 in the Vanarama National League.

Adebola Oluwo met Jordan Cropper’s long throw six minutes from time to send a looping header over Southend goalkeeper Collin Andeng-Ndi.

Finley Potter almost put third-placed Barnet – 2-0 winners at Southend on Boxing Day – ahead after 15 minutes, but he was denied by a wonderful stop from Andeng-Ndi.

Barnet goalkeeper Laurie Walker kept Southend at bay with an excellent one-on-one save from Brooklyn Kabongolo.