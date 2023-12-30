Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes there is more to come from Alexander Isak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes there is more to come from Alexander Isak

By Press Association
Eddie Howe handed Alexander Isak his Newcastle debut at Anfield last season (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe handed Alexander Isak his Newcastle debut at Anfield last season (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eddie Howe is hoping to see the best of record signing Alexander Isak in 2024 as Newcastle attempt to turn their season around.

The £63million Sweden striker has been hampered for much of his 16 months to date at St James’ Park by niggling injuries, but has shown in flashes the talent which prompted the Magpies to invest so heavily in his services during the summer of 2022.

Isak scored his 10th goal of the season from the penalty spot in Tuesday’s disappointing 3-1 home defeat by Nottingham Forest, and will return to the scene of his first on debut for the club on New Year’s Day when they face Liverpool at Anfield.

Asked if there is more to come from the former Real Sociedad player, head coach Howe said: “Yes, I think there is.

“He’s got so much within himself that he can help us with. He’s an outstanding technician, an outstanding athlete as well, and he knows where the goal is. He can score goals.

“It’s been a frustrating few weeks for Alex because he’s wanted to deliver physically so much more than he’s been able to. He’s been carrying a slight groin problem.

“He looks back to his physical best – I was pleased with him against Nottingham Forest, I thought he did really well. He could have scored probably two or three more goals on a different day. But he’s a real threat.”

Isak opened his Newcastle account with a superb finish to fire the visitors into a first-half lead on Merseyside on August 31 last year, but ultimately left on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has seen his side lose six of its last seven games in all competitions
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has seen his side lose six of their last seven games in all competitions (Mike Egerton/PA)

That was one of only five Premier League defeats for the Magpies last season but they have found the current campaign, which has included Champions League football for the first time in two decades, far more testing.

The Boxing Day disappointment at the hands of Forest was their eighth reverse of the league campaign and sixth in seven games in all competitions.

Asked if it was a time when everyone within the club had to stick together, a defiant Howe said: “I don’t think there isn’t a time when you have to stick together.

“The best clubs, the best teams do have that inner-strength and inner-belief in each other and team spirit that they can ride difficult moments and they can survive the successes because both are challenging.

“But I’ve got no issues with the players at all. I think we acknowledge that we need to improve and that’s what we’ll endeavour to do.”