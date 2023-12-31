James Tavernier keen to avenge Old Firm defeat with victory over Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Tavernier keen to avenge Old Firm defeat with victory over Kilmarnock

By Press Association
Rangers’ James Tavernier looking forward after Celtic defeat (Steve Welsh/PA)
James Tavernier knows Rangers have to bounce back quickly from Old Firm frustration when they host Kilmarnock on Tuesday night.

The 2-1 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday was the first loss for manager Philippe Clement in 17 games since taking over from Michael Beale in October and it left the Light Blues trailing the cinch Premiership leaders by eight points, albeit with two games in hand.

The Gers skipper scored a terrific free-kick in the 88th minute to make it a nervy ending for the Scottish champions, who had been leading through goals from Paulo Bernardo and Kyogo Furuhashi before Rangers defender Leon Balogun was sent off at 2-0 for denying Celtic striker Daizen Maeda a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Tavernier looks forward to putting things right against Killie at Ibrox in the final game before the winter break.

He told RangersTV: “It is an important game and obviously we have to play really good football because Kilmarnock are in form.

“We have got to play the best we possibly can, the way the manager wants us to.

“It is important to get the three points to finish before the break and there are plenty of games after that.”

On the disappointing defeat by their Old Firm rivals which dented their title hopes, Tavernier reflected: “They were more clinical than us. Yes, we created some really good chances, but we couldn’t find the back of the net.

“We have just got be a bit more clinical in front of that goal and it could have been a different score line, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“So obviously there’s positives to take and like I said a few weeks ago, there’s plenty of games to play. And we’ll continue working hard.

“We have an important game on Tuesday before the break and we’re going to make sure we get three points on the board.”