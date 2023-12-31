Douglas Luiz hopes Aston Villa can carry momentum into 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Douglas Luiz hopes Aston Villa can carry momentum into 2024

By Press Association
Douglas Luiz secured Aston Villa’s 3-2 win over Burnley with an 89th-minute penalty (Jacob King/PA)
Douglas Luiz says Aston Villa’s happy camp must keep going after the “important” win over Burnley that rounded off their impressive 2023.

The Brazilian midfielder secured the three points with an 89th-minute penalty as Unai Emery’s side beat the Clarets 3-2 in Saturday’s Premier League contest at Villa Park.

A return to winning ways after a draw against Sheffield United on December 22 and Boxing Day loss at Manchester United, it saw them move up to second, level on points with leaders Liverpool.

It was their 26th league win of 2023 and a club-record 32nd victory in all competitions across the calendar year, and Luiz said in quotes on Villa’s official website: “Everyone is so happy.

“We believe in the group, we believe in Unai and we know he has so much experience. Everyone is happy and we need to keep going and continue.”

Villa were ahead at half-time after Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby scored either side Zeki Amdouni’s equaliser.

Burnley were then reduced to 10 men by Sander Berge’s 52nd-minute dismissal, but it looked as if it might end up a frustrating afternoon for the hosts as they failed to make the most of a series of chances and Lyle Foster then made it 2-2 on 71 minutes.

Douglas Luiz (centre) scored the winner from the spot
Luiz subsequently had the final say via the late spot-kick awarded after a challenge on Jhon Duran by fellow substitute Aaron Ramsey, the former Villa player whose brother Jacob was in the home starting line-up.

Luiz added: “It was so important for us because we didn’t play so well in the last two games. If we can win at home it’s so important for the fans.

“The group is very tired and now we have a few days off to enjoy. There are so many important players who have injuries and it’s hard but you need to keep going.”

Villa are unbeaten in their last 17 home league games, which includes a club-record sequence of winning 15 in a row before the Sheffield United match.

Regarding the efforts of Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, who remained second-bottom, five points adrift of safety, midfielder Josh Brownhill told the club’s official website: “To put on a performance like that here, where they’re excellent and have been doing very well in the league is something that we can be proud about.

“It’s a little bit unlucky that we didn’t come away with anything. There are things we can improve on still, there’s goals that you look back on and there’s things that you could have done to stop them. But we took our chances, to come here and score two is not easy.”

Foster’s goal was his first since returning to action this month after an eight-game absence in which he had been receiving care for his mental health.

And Brownhill said: “Everything that he’s been through recently, I can tell that goal meant a lot to him and for us as players. Hopefully that form can continue for him because he put out a really good shift.”