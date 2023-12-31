They saved my life – Tom Lockyer hails heroes who helped after cardiac arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
They saved my life – Tom Lockyer hails heroes who helped after cardiac arrest

By Press Association
Tom Lockyer suffered a cardica arrest earlier this month (Steven Paston/PA)
Luton captain Tom Lockyer has thanked the heroes that saved his life after suffering a cardiac arrest at Bournemouth earlier this month.

The 29-year-old collapsed in the 59th minute of the Premier League clash at Vitality Stadium, resulting in the December 16 fixture being abandoned.

Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest and was discharged from hospital five days later following a successful procedure to fit an implantable cardioverter defibrillator.

The Welshman made his first comments since the incident via his Instagram account on New Year’s Eve, providing an update on his well-being and expressing gratitude to all those that helped.

“I would just like to say that I am doing very well and feeling very much myself after the cardiac arrest I suffered in Bournemouth,” Lockyer said.

“The reason I’m doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors and paramedics.

“I feel thankful that this happened to me surrounded by these heroes. They saved my life. I will never forget what you did for me.”

Concerns over Lockyer’s health had been heightened after he collapsed during May’s Championship play-off final victory over Coventry, leading him to undergo surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation.

The defender returned to action for the start of the new season and the Wales international highlighted 10 people for particular praise after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Luton players
Luton dedicated wins to Tom Lockyer (Nick Potts/PA)

Lockyer named Phil Ballett, Abbey Clark, Dean Fernee and Adam Todhunter, along with Dr Craig Roberts, Dr Mufeed Ni’man and Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing.

Simon Parsell, Chris Phillips and Dr Amos Ogunkoya were other included on the front image of an Instagram post featuring a lengthy caption.

“While I’m sad not to be involved, I feel full of pride watching the boys carry on the battle without me,” Lockyer said, having seen Luton beat Newcastle and Sheffield United before losing 3-2 at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

“The fighting spirit I’ve seen in the last three games has given me a much needed lift.

“I will be doing whatever I can in whichever ways are possible to help the gaffer and the club. In what capacity that is remains to be decided as I’m due to meet with specialists in the new year.

Luton fans hold up a banner of support for Tom Lockyer
Luton fans have shown their support for Lockyer (Nick Potts/PA)

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for as many people as possible to know CPR. It literally saves lives, like mine.

“Please check out the British Heart Foundation website for basics or get yourself on a course. You just never know when you might need it.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support that I have received and thank you all for your messages, letters, gifts and well wishes. Seeing the banners at the ground and hearing my name being sung really did mean a lot to me and my family.

“Finally I would like to thank Bournemouth, Gary Sweet, Rob Edwards and Luton Town for the support they’ve given my family during this time.

“I hope that everyone has a very Happy New Year and best wishes for 2024.”