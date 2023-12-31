Exeter will leave ‘gifted’ Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to decide own international path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Exeter will leave ‘gifted’ Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to decide own international path

By Press Association
Immanuel Feyi-Wasobo has impressed for Exeter this season (Steven Paston/PA)
Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter says there will be no pressure from the Chiefs about where Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s potential international career should lie.

The uncapped 21-year-old, who is qualified to represent Wales and England at Test level, could conceivably feature during this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Wales boss Warren Gatland and his England counterpart Steve Borthwick will undoubtedly have noted Feyi-Waboso’s blistering form, showcased by tries in recent Gallagher Premiership games against Newcastle and Bristol.

Borthwick watched from the Ashton Gate stands as the Exeter wing repeatedly threatened Bristol’s defence and further enhanced a box-office reputation.

Gatland, meanwhile, will announce his Six Nations squad in just over a fortnight’s time, with Cardiff-born Feyi-Waboso thought to be firmly on the New Zealander’s radar.

He has agreed a new long-term Exeter deal, while he has also embarked on medical studies at the city’s university.

“He knows there is no pressure from us,” Baxter said.

Rob Baxter
Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter has seen Immanuel Feyi-Waboso make a mark this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Obviously, I am English and I support England. If he picks England, great.

“But we never put any pressure on (Wales forwards) Dafydd Jenkins or Christ Tshiunza. They came to us without being capped, and there has never been a pressure element from us about where their career should lie.

“There won’t be any pressure from us. Those will be decisions Manny will make for himself.”

Baxter is already a member of the Feyi-Waboso fan club, seeing him flourish following his arrival from Wasps after the Coventry-based club went into administration.

“All he has got to do is play rugby and get experience, and the world is his oyster then,” Baxter added.

“His rugby career will be what he chooses it to be. The opportunities are going to be there for him if he works hard at his game.

“The reality is he will need to stay relatively injury-free for periods, he will need to get a decent amount of game-time for periods, he will need to balance his studying with his rugby programme as he goes along and not get burnt out by one or the other, so there is a long way to go.

“We’ve had with him us for a year or so now, so he is not a complete novice, but in Premiership terms he is.

“The good thing about him is he is keen to get better. He doesn’t look like a guy who suffers a lot with nerves and pressure.

“He is relatively chilled-out, and when it comes all together he is just going to grow and become a very, very good player.

“He has got great pace, strength and balance. He half-missed a tackle in training and started to do a back-roll, and as he rolled over he did a hand-spring off the floor and landed on his feet.

“You look at it and go ‘how have you just done that?’ But he doesn’t even know how he has done it, he is just a very gifted athlete in a lot of ways.”