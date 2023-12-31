Players need rest – Mauricio Pochettino wants better care for ‘principal actors’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Players need rest – Mauricio Pochettino wants better care for ‘principal actors’

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino has called for measures that take better account of footballers’ welfare amidst growing fixture congestion (John Walton/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino called for measures that prioritise rest time for players after a run of three games in seven days for Chelsea.

The 3-2 victory over Luton at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, which ended a streak of four consecutive away losses in the Premier League, was the eighth match his team has played in December.

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), which represents the interests of players, is understood to be exploring the possibility of taking legal action over the number of games in which teams are expected to take part.

Chelsea have played eight times in December (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It comes ahead of the imminent launch of a new format for the Champions League which could see as many as four extra games added to clubs’ schedules, while the 2026 World Cup will feature 48 countries for the first time.

Chelsea are also due to take part in FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup set to take place in the United States in the summer of 2025.

Pochettino, who is one of a number of top-flight managers to have had to contend with an injury crisis during his first six months in charge at Stamford Bridge, said more must be done to protect players amid growing commitments.

“It’s a business that provides many people in many different areas with a comfortable life,” he said. “(But) of course it’s a business where the players are the principal actors. We need to care about them.

“It’s true that it’s the only sport in the world where the players compete for 10, 11 months. Sometimes we need to manage better the way to rest the players, to give the possibility for recovery.

“When we compare with other sports, only footballers are competing for nearly 11 months.

“When you increase the level of competition, football is fast, the players run more, we push them every day to improve and improve their physical condition. But they need rest.”

Pochettino has had to do without a number of key players for long periods this season, most notably his captain Reece James who recently underwent hamstring surgery, as well as Ben Chilwell and new signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia.

Defenders Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah have not played this season, while Carney Chukwuemeka has been unavailable since the second weekend of the campaign.

“It’s a good point to all realise that (there are) 11 players, in the squad 22,” said Pochettino. “When the manager makes changes it’s so not to play the same starting XI every single game.

“It’s to restrict, so players don’t start every two to three days in a busy period. It’s many ideas we need to share all together to find the best solution.

“There have been too many injured the last few years. We need to be cautious about the situation, we need to look after better our players.”