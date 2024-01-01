Football rumours: Kasper Schmeichel lined up for Premier League return

What the papers say

Former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could make a return to the Premier League during this month’s transfer window. The 37-year-old Denmark international, currently with Anderlecht, is an option for Sheffield United who want to sign a goalkeeper, according to the Sun.

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (PA)

Manchester United have opted not to exercise the 12-month extension option on Raphael Varane’s contract, reports the Daily Mail. It enables the France defender, 30, to hold talks with overseas clubs over a free transfer in the summer.

Former Everton winger Ademola Lookman is catching the eye of several Premier League teams at Atalanta, according to the Daily Mail. Juventus and Nice are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly looking for a double January swoop. The Daily Mirror claims Forest hope to complete an early deal for Brazilian defender Nino, 26, from Fluminense and are in talks with Monaco over Portugal winger Gelson Martins, 28.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Claudio Echeverri to Manchester City, here we go! Documents are being exchanged between City and River Plate to seal the agreement. 2006 born Argentinian talent will stay at River Plate until December 2024 then he will travel to Europe. Six year deal for Echeverri. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/hnh43h9oub — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2023

Barcelona ‘battling European giants’ to sign Mason Greenwood with Man Utd return all-but ruled out https://t.co/kkMTOxuJwihttps://t.co/kkMTOxuJwi — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 31, 2023

Players to watch

West Ham United’s Said Benrahma (right) and TSC Backa Topola’s Vukasin Krstic battle for the ball (PA)

Said Benrahma: Lyon are keen on West Ham’s Algeria winger, 28, reports the Sun.

Assane Diao: Brentford have made a £21.6million bid to Real Betis’ for the Spain Under-21 winger, 18, reports Mundo Deportivo in Spain.