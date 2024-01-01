Joe Shaughnessy calls for Dundee to go into break on a high

Captain Joe Shaughnessy wants Dundee to finish off the pre-winter break period with a victory over Tayside rivals St Johnstone before reflecting on a more than decent season so far.

The 31-year-old Irish defender scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday, having scored twice late on to beat Livingston in October before his stoppage-time strike against Ross County last month brought another three points back to Dens Park.

Dundee, who returned to the top flight this season, are seventh in the table, two points behind Hibernian.

Ahead of the visit of the Saints, former McDiarmid Park defender Shaughnessy told DeeTV: “We have to get ready for another game and go again. There will be full focus on that.

“We will play the game first, hopefully get back to winning ways and then we can have a break and maybe regroup.”

Manager Tony Docherty was delighted with his side’s energy-sapping determination and spirit to leave Ayrshire with a share of the spoils and he will look to freshen his squad up for the game against St Johnstone if appropriate.

He said: “We need to make sure we look after the squad, manage the squad.

“I have the luxury that I can bring in players and maybe freshen things up a wee bit if needed.

“We will analyse the Kilmarnock game first and if need be, hopefully freshen it up and maintain the quality we have got.”