Striker finally on target as Sunderland begin new year with win against Preston

Sunderland started the new year in style by celebrating a 2-0 win over Preston which included a first goal scored by one of the club’s strikers this season.

After playmaker Alex Pritchard had got the scoring under way at the Stadium of Light with his own first goal of the campaign in the 10th minute, the second arrived through Ukrainian Nazariy Rusyn just before the break.

It was the goal Wearside had waited for all season – a goal from a front man – and he was given a standing ovation when he was replaced with 12 minutes left.

Rusyn, signed from Zorya at the end of the summer window, turned in Jack Clarke’s cross in the 44th minute to put Sunderland on track for victory.

Those goals were enough to earn Michael Beale a first home win too – and second victory overall – since taking over from Tony Mowbray before Christmas to keep Sunderland firmly in the play-off picture while Preston’s slump continued.

Both teams wanted a positive start to the year following dips in form and Beale and Ryan Lowe made three changes to their starting line-ups.

Sunderland re-introduced striker Rusyn to the side for the first time in more than a month while Pritchard replaced the injured Patrick Roberts.

Lowe, whose team lost at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, brought in Ched Evans, Jordan Storey and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen in search of a change in fortune.

Aside from Ben Whiteman’s effort that forced a save out of Anthony Patterson six minutes in, Preston’s defence was busiest early on.

The danger signs were already there after just 90 seconds when Clarke curled an effort just wide of the upright following a decent move.

Midfielder Pierre Ekwah had also fired wide from just inside the area when Pritchard found the net.

The 30-year-old was afforded too much space deep in the Preston half. There was still plenty of work to do and he struck right-footed with power past Freddie Woodman from 25 yards.

It was the first time Pritchard had found the net since scoring at Preston on the final weekend of last season in May.

After that Clarke forced Woodman into a save to his left after another of his probing runs while Preston created a couple of half chances for Frokjaer-Jensen to fire over.

But, with just a minute remaining of the opening half, Sunderland got the second goal.

Clarke drove at his marker before rolling a pass into the path of Rusyn to apply the lovely finish low and beyond Woodman. His movement was perfect and much-needed for a team in desperate need of some strike power.

After the restart, Preston forced Patterson into a couple of saves from Liam Miller and Frokjaer-Jensen but Sunderland controlled the game and tempo without creating anything else themselves.