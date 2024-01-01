Dundee confirm ‘outstanding’ full-back Owen Beck recalled from loan by Liverpool

Dundee have confirmed that Liverpool have recalled 21-year-old left-back Owen Beck from his loan with the Tayside club.

The Wales Under-21 international scored two goals in 20 appearances during a hugely impressive spell in the cinch Premiership.

Beck won a call-up to the full Wales squad and Liverpool have exercised a recall option amid injuries to Andy Robertson and other left-backs.

A statement on Dundee’s website read: “Owen will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee FC as he has been outstanding both on and off the field.”

Liverpool FC recall BeckDundee Football Club can confirm that Liverpool have recalled Owen Beck and his loan with Dundee has ended. Owen signed on loan for Dundee in the summer and quickly became an important player for The Dee putting in fantastic performances. His great… pic.twitter.com/xU7pEYzchH — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 1, 2024

Dundee are looking to finish off a promising first half of the season before the winter break with a victory over Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

Dundee are seventh in the table, two points behind Hibernian following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock.

Manager Tony Docherty told DeeTV: “We need to make sure we look after the squad, manage the squad. I have the luxury that I can bring in players and maybe freshen things up a wee bit if needed.

“We will analyse the Kilmarnock game first and if need be, hopefully freshen it up and maintain the quality we have got.”