Michael Beale hails Nazariy Rusyn after Ukrainian opens Sunderland account

Manager Michael Beale is intent on doing all he can to help ensure 2024 brings plenty more goals for Nazariy Rusyn and Sunderland’s strikers after watching an unwanted run come to an end against Preston.

The Ukrainian became the first of Sunderland’s recognised strikers to score this season when he turned in Jack Clarke’s 44th-minute cross at the Stadium of Light.

That goal followed Alex Pritchard’s first of the campaign in the 10th minute to put the Black Cats on track for a New Year’s Day victory.

Even though Pritchard’s 25-yard thunderbolt was of the highest quality, it was Rusyn’s predatory finish that was needed much more on Wearside.

Rusyn, Eliezer Mayenda, Luis Hemir and on-loan Chelsea man Mason Burstow have all struggled for time and goals since arriving in the summer.

Beale, who claimed a first home win since taking charge before Christmas, said: “The story of the game is a No 9 scores for Sunderland. He earned his goal and it has been difficult for him.

“His wife and children aren’t here. That must be hard for him, with everything going on back home at this time of the year. He’s been here six months and he’s on to his third coach, I am delighted for him.

“You can transfer talent but someone has to be comfortable in an environment. We have to do a lot to help people settle and that goal will do him the world of good, to get a standing ovation too, what a way to start the year. Well done Naz.”

Beale added: “I feel like I have been in the job two weeks, with four games, two travels, and been trying to get round the group.

“The most important thing was to get a home win against a Preston team fighting with us around the same position. This was a game more even and we took our chances. I’m delighted with our return from four games.”

Preston have won just four of their last 19 league matches and that has seen them drop to mid-table after starting the season with a eight-match unbeaten run.

Boss Ryan Lowe said: “We can’t give that much space and let a goal go in from 25 yards out for the first one. We have to get out to the ball.

“Then the second one before half-time…we spoke about Jack Clarke all week. We had to lock that out because he was the danger. He puts the ball across the box and it is 2-0 at half-time and it is game over.

“I am asking them for belief at half-time, be more dogged, be brave and at 2-0 we have kept them at bay – they are a good team.

“They scored one from outside the box and one from inside the box. We weren’t clinical enough, smart enough, at the top end of the pitch. We conceded two goals that are avoidable.

“Seven days ago we were beating Leeds United so to then lose against Sheffield Wednesday was disappointing. We need to find a way to get back to what we were doing at the start of the season.

“It is frustrating, we have to keep trying to find solutions, I can’t criticise the players.

“We need to find solutions over the next two weeks, the next worry is to pick points up as quickly as we can. We know it’s not good enough.”