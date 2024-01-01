Salford’s struggles continue with defeat at Accrington

Managerless Salford slipped to their fourth successive defeat as Accrington cruised to a 3-0 victory at the Wham Stadium.

Shaun Whalley opened the scoring and Jack Nolan grabbed a brace for promotion-chasing Stanley, who had the game wrapped up by half-time.

The win keeps the Reds just outside the play-Off places, while City are just two spots above the relegation zone, without a win in 10 league games.

The home side took the lead after 14 minutes when a corner was half cleared to Dan Martin at the far post. His shot was deflected to Whalley in the area who rifled the ball home.

It was two after 33 minutes when Luke Bolton fouled Joe Pritchard in the area and Nolan blasted home the resulting penalty.

The third arrived after 41 minutes when Lewis Shipley got the ball on the left and played a cross to the far post, where Nolan’s initial effort was blocked, but the ball came back out to him for his eighth of the season.

Salford battled in the second half, with top-scorer Matt Smith denied twice in quick succession with superb saves from Stanley keeper Joe Walsh.