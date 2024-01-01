Carlisle claim late win over Port Vale to move out of League One basement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlisle claim late win over Port Vale to move out of League One basement

By Press Association
Jordan Gibson scored from the spot (Will Matthews/PA)
Carlisle moved off the bottom of the League One table after coming from behind to beat Port Vale 2-1 .

Jon Mellish scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time after Jordan Gibson’s penalty in the 80th minute cancelled out Ben Garrity’s opener just after half-time.

The hosts had the better of the first-half chances and nearly broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when Sean Maguire was denied by Connor Ripley.

Ripley produced another excellent save in the 38th minute, getting his fingertips to Gibson’s effort.

Moments later, Carlisle defender Sam Lavelle stepped out of defence and laid the ball off to Taylor Charters who advanced and shot narrowly wide.

Gibson’s acrobatic attempt went over shortly after the restart as the Cumbrians carried on where they left off, but they soon found themselves behind as Garrity got on the end of Ethan Chislett’s low cross into the box for his ninth league goal of the season.

Maguire came close to scoring an equaliser almost immediately, but he turned Gibson’s cross just wide.

Down at the other end, Gabriel Breeze palmed away a powerful effort from James Wilson and recovered quickly to block Chislett’s follow-up.

Gibson brought Carlisle level with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, sending Ripley the wrong way from the penalty spot after Jack Robinson was fouled in the area.

And the home fans were sent into raptures in the dying moments as Mellish headed home Robinson’s cross to secure all three points.