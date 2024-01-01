Shaun Hutchinson earns Millwall last-gasp victory at Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shaun Hutchinson earns Millwall last-gasp victory at Bristol City

By Press Association
Shaun Hutchinson was Millwall’s match-winner (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Skipper Shaun Hutchinson struck an added-time winner to give Millwall a 1-0 Championship victory over Bristol City in a drab contest at Ashton Gate.

The centre-back went forward for a corner from the right deep into five minutes of stoppage time and, when City failed to clear, thumped a sweet left-footed volley past Max O’Leary from 12 yards.

It was enough to settle a poor quality game in which both sides struggled to create meaningful openings.

That did not worry the 600 travelling Millwall fans, who celebrated wildly at the final whistle after seeing their team continue their recent run of good results.

Both sides adopted an unadventurous approach in a drab first half, which was bereft of clear-cut chances.

Jason Knight headed wide from a Matty James corner after 11 minutes for City before producing the one save of note from Matija Sarkic.

The Millwall goalkeeper did well to dive to his right and get a firm hand to Knight’s 17th-minute downward header.

Striker Tom Bradshaw had the visitors’ only first-half goal effort when his low 22nd-minute attempt was blocked by centre-back Rob Dickie.

Andreas Weimann hit twoshots wide for City, but for all their possession Liam Manning’s side lacked tempo to their attacks and a telling final ball.

The last 15 minutes of the half were played out without a scoring opportunity and there was little to encourage supporters of either team on a cold afternoon.

Millwall threatened at the start of the second period. Ryan Leonard saw a low drive blocked by George Tanner and Murray Wallace sent a powerful header over the bar.

Manning responded with two substitutions after 54 minutes, sending on Mark Sykes and Taylor Gardner-Hickman for Weimann and James.

Still Millwall pressed and Wallace was wide with another header as the match finally showed signs of warming up.

Visiting boss Joe Edwards made his first change after 62 minutes, with Aidomo Emakhu replacing Duncan Watmore.

If anything, the play became more scrappy, with passing errors on both sides. O’Leary made his first save after 76 minutes, dealing comfortably with a Brooke Norton-Cuffy header.

City lost Sykes to injury a minute later, Harry Cornick replacing the substitute.

There was still no bite to their attacks and a goalless draw looked certain until Hutchinson’s dramatic late contribution.