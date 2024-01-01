Wigan fight back to earn valuable point at play-off hopefuls Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wigan fight back to earn valuable point at play-off hopefuls Barnsley

By Press Association
Devante Cole opened the scoring for Barnsley against Wigan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Devante Cole opened the scoring for Barnsley against Wigan (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wigan came from behind to take a point away from Oakwell in a 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

Devante Cole opened the scoring for the hosts with his 14th of the season before substitute Jonny Smith equalised late on with a spectacular effort.

The Latics should have broken the deadlock in the 18th minute when Martial Godo passed to Jordan Jones inside the box, but his effort flew over the crossbar.

Neill Collins’ outfit took the lead in the opening minute of first-half stoppage time. Good pressure from John McAtee released Adam Phillips in the right side of the box to find Cole, who tapped home.

Wigan wasted a clear-cut chance in the 52nd minute when a defensive error from Jordan Williams gave Josh Magennis a free shot on goal from 10 yards out, but the Latics captain fired wide of the goal.

The visitors equalised in the 87th minute when a short free-kick was passed to Smith on the edge of the box, who curled his effort into the top-left corner.