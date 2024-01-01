Charlie Adam beaten in first game as Fleetwood boss

Charlie Adam’s first game as Fleetwood boss ended in a 3-1 defeat at Shrewsbury.

Nohan Kenneh’s early shot for the hosts was palmed over by Jay Lynch, but Elliott Bennett floated the resulting corner into the danger zone and this time Kenneh sent his finish into the top corner.

Shrewsbury doubled their advantage from another corner just before half-time. Bennett whipped a ball to the back post and Chey Dunkley was in the right place to poke home.

It was 3-0 on the hour mark as Tunmise Sobowale crossed low for the onrushing Jordan Shipley to slot home from inside the box.

Fleetwood pulled one back in the 66th minute. A Phoenix Patterson strike from the edge of the box was parried by Marko Marosi only as far as Nathan Rooney, who poked home from close range.

Defeat left Fleetwood bottom of League One.