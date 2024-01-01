Colby Bishop goal earns table-topping Portsmouth victory over Stevenage

Colby Bishop scored his 13th goal of the season as table-topping Portsmouth recovered from a disappointing Christmas period with a vital 2-1 win over Stevenage.

A lively first half saw Pompey take the lead in the 12th minute.

Having almost gone ahead after seven minutes with an Alex Robertson header brilliantly pushed over by Taye Ashby-Hammond, a slip by Dan Sweeney gifted the hosts the ball and Paddy Lane swept home from Robertson’s pass.

Stevenage equalised after 26 minutes when a Jamie Reid cross was headed home by Louis Thompson against his old club.

But Pompey were back in front seven minutes later as Lane’s cross was backheeled into the net by top-scorer Bishop.

The pace of the game remained high in the second half with both teams having chances. Abu Kamara missed a good opportunity for Pompey and Reid headed just wide for Stevenage.

An added-time sending off for Nathan Thompson for a high challenge on Christian Saydee that also saw assistant manager Paul Raynor sent from the touchline completed Stevenage’s misery.