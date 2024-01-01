Tom Eaves nets late leveller as Rotherham share spoils at Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Eaves nets late leveller as Rotherham share spoils at Blackburn

By Press Association
Tom Eaves scored a late equaliser for Rotherham at Blackburn (Tim Goode/PA)
Tom Eaves scored a late equaliser for Rotherham at Blackburn (Tim Goode/PA)

Rotherham twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at out-of-form Blackburn.

Leam Richardson’s men were second best for much of this encounter but showed the kind of resilience needed if the league’s bottom club are to have any chance of survival.

Rovers went ahead through Arnor Sigurdsson’s well-taken eighth-minute finish and it looked to be the perfect platform for a routine afternoon.

But, given the two sides have the league’s worst defensive records, it was no surprise Rotherham exposed Blackburn’s frailties. After a trio of superb Viktor Johansson stops, they equalised through Sean Morrison’s header.

Sammie Szmodics’ composed finish restored Blackburn’s lead straight after the restart but Rotherham hung in and Tom Eaves’ powerful header eight minutes from time gave them an improbable draw.

They are seven points from safety but it’s three unbeaten for Richardson while Blackburn’s wretched run continues with just one win in eight.

Rovers were ahead early after Szmodics’ shot was blocked across the box and Sigurdsson controlled well before stabbing home his sixth of the campaign from 12 yards.

Johansson produced a flying save moments later to tip Harry Pickering’s rasping drive over and they almost equalised in the 18th minute when a corner found Christ Tiehi but Rovers scrambled his close-range shot behind.

Rovers continued to threaten and Callum Brittain’s cross found Sigurdsson but his first-time shot was blocked by Morrison, who flung himself at Semir Telalovic’s shot to prevent a certain second.

Brittain was then denied by Johansson at full stretch before Szmodics sliced wide with the goal gaping.

They paid for their profligacy as Rotherham’s testing corners yielded a 31st-minute equaliser when Sam Clucas found Morrison six yards out and he nodded home with ease.

Johansson was at it again in the 34th minute when he produced a stunning reaction stop to repel Szmodics’ powerful low effort from the right of the area.

Rotherham’s Ollie Rathbone almost grabbed a second in first-half stoppage time but curled against the crossbar and Rovers responded straight after the restart when Szmodics ran onto a James Hill pass and rounded Johansson to notch his 16th of the season.

The second half wasn’t as frenetic but the Millers missed a glorious 63rd-minute opportunity to level when Sam Nombe crossed into the path of Eaves six yards out but the striker contrived to direct the ball over.

Rovers dominated proceedings without forcing Johansson into heroics like those in the first half and they were sucker-punched again with eight minutes remaining.

Sebastian Revan whipped a dangerous cross from the right onto the head of Eaves, who stooped to convert into the bottom-right corner to secure only Rotherham’s third away point this season.