Dorking return to winning ways against Oxford City

Dorking pulled four points clear of the National League relegation zone thanks to a 2-1 win at fellow strugglers Oxford City.

The hosts were looking to leapfrog Dorking, who had gone four games without a win, and escape the bottom four but were undone by goals in the second half from Niall McManus, who scored three minutes after coming off the bench, and Sebastian Bowerman.

Oliver Sanderson netted in the fifth minute of stoppage time to offer a glimmer of hope for Oxford.

But Ross Jenkins’ side slipped to a fifth defeat in seven league games to remain three points adrift of 20th-place Woking.