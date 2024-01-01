Chris Long penalty against Bradford earns Crewe first win in seven games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Long penalty against Bradford earns Crewe first win in seven games

By Press Association
Chris Long scored for Crewe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Chris Long scored for Crewe (Richard Sellers/PA)

Chris Long’s first-half penalty secured Crewe their first win in seven games as they edged out Bradford by a 1-0 margin.

The Railwaymen were ahead in the 13th minute when Long drew a foul from Jonathan Tomkinson inside the box and then stepped up to convert the resulting penalty, sending Harry Lewis the wrong way, for his second goal in consecutive games.

Lee Bell’s side defended their lead stoically with Bradford commanding possession and going close to securing a point, with Andy Cook hitting the bar with a late header.

In the first half, Alex Gilliead cut in and drove a low shot which Crewe keeper Tom Booth got down to save.

Tyler Smith went close on the half-hour mark when diverting Clarke Oduor’s ball into the box just past the far post. Then Oduor offered a fierce shot which Booth parried away.

After the break, Cook pulled a weak effort past the post after some determined work by Gilliead.

Cook’s celebrations were cut short after he rose highest to head home Richie Smallwood’s free-kick in the 69th minute, only for the referee’s assistant to adjudge the striker offside.

Crewe substitute Elliott Nevitt fashioned a good shooting chance for himself, but blasted way over.

Bradford substitute Vadaine Oliver went close with a header which crept past the post. And Cook went even closer to grabbing an equaliser when Booth tipped his powerful header from Bobby Pointon’s cross onto the bar.

Booth then got across to thwart a header from Tomkinson which was heading for the bottom corner in the final seconds of stoppage time.