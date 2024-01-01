Ten-man Wycombe survive late Bristol Rovers fightback

Ten-man Wycombe ended a run of 12 games without a win in League One as they defeated Bristol Rovers 3-2 in a thriller at Adams Park.

Chairboys fans would have been forgiven for fearing the worst when Josh Scowen was sent off with just over an hour played, but their side started the year with three much-needed points.

Wycombe began well and deservedly took the lead after 29 minutes when Ryan Tafazolli planted home a header from Luke Leahy’s cross.

Aaron Collins struck a post for Rovers before half-time and their hopes were raised by a straight red for Scowen in the 61st minute for a reckless tackle on Sam Finley.

Despite being a man down, the Chairboys extended their lead as Sam Vokes bundled in Tafazolli’s knock-down from Leahy’s corner before Leahy himself calmly rounded Matt Cox to add a third.

They were still made to sweat in stoppage time, however, as Chris Martin pulled two goals back for the Pirates from Harvey Vale crosses, but time for an unlikely equaliser ran out.