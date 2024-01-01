Oxford fight back to beat Charlton

Oxford maintained their grip on a League One play-off place with Oisin Smyth’s long-distance thunderbolt earning them a 2-1 victory at Charlton.

The Addicks took a fifth minute lead through Chem Campbell’s second goal of the season. The Wolves loanee’s tackle on Ruben Rodrigues started the attack and he was on hand to finish after United goalkeeper James Beadle could only parry Corey Blackett-Taylor’s shot.

Beadle denied Blackett-Taylor again soon after, while Oxford defender Ciaron Brown made a goal-line headed clearance to prevent Daniel Kanu making it 2-0 on 20 minutes.

The visitors levelled in the 22nd minute, Finley Stevens’ low cross from the right wing swept past Ashley Maynard-Brewer by Mark Harris.

Beadle was called into action again in the second half, repelling Tyreece Campbell’s strike with his legs, while his opposite number dived to his right in the 71st minute to push away Harris’ shot from the edge of the box.

Smyth settled the contest in sublime fashion in the 85th minute, lashing a right-footed rocket past Maynard-Brewer.