Home Sport

Isaac Hutchinson bags brace as Walsall hit Grimsby for six in comeback victory

By Press Association
Isaac Hutchinson netted a brace in Walsall’s win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Isaac Hutchinson netted a brace in Walsall’s win (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Mid-table Walsall came from behind to make it three-straight wins in League Two with a resounding 6-1 victory over Grimsby.

A double from Isaac Hutchinson – including one from the penalty spot – helped to settle the scores at Blundell Park.

Douglas James-Taylor, Jack Earing, Priestley Farquharson and Danny Johnson also scored after Danny Rose broke the deadlock.

Rose turned the ball home in the 29th minute, but Walsall hit back just nine minutes later when James-Taylor coasted past Luke Waterfall before smashing an equaliser into the top left-hand corner.

It was advantage Walsall by the 43rd minute, too, as Hutchinson netted with even more to come after the half-time interval.

Quickfire strikes from Earing, who turned sharply in the Grimsby box to finish, and Hutchinson from the penalty spot – after Kamil Conteh felled Earing – made it 4-1 with 35 minutes remaining on the clock.

Farquharson prodded in from a corner in the 67th minute before Johnson rubber-stamped a fifth win in six league matches from close-range in added time.