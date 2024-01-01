Jacob Bedeau snatches last-gasp point for Morecambe against Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacob Bedeau snatches last-gasp point for Morecambe against Harrogate

By Press Association
Jacob Bedeau earned a point for Morecambe against Harrogate (John Walton/PA)
Jacob Bedeau earned a point for Morecambe against Harrogate (John Walton/PA)

A late Jacob Bedeau goal earned Morecambe a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Harrogate at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Morecambe defender scored in stoppage time as he bundled over a Farrend Rawson assist to deny another away victory for Harrogate.

Simon Weaver’s side looked like they had done enough to seal the three points after goals from Jack Muldoon and George Thomson either side of a Jordan Slew strike.

The telling moment of the first half came as the visitors took the lead in the 44th minute.

Matty Foulds crossed from the left and, after a goalmouth scramble, Muldoon bundled the loose ball from close range.

Despite losing JJ McKiernan, Adam Mayor and Michael Mellon to injuries, the Shrimps looked much sharper after the break and pulled a goal back after 57 minutes.

Slew took the ball on the left and cut inside before unleashing a low right-footed drive from 25 yards that beat James Belshaw low to his right.

As the home side powered forward, they were undone on the counter attack. Levi Sutton played the ball out to the right and the cross was coolly dispatched by Thomson.

Morecambe fought back bravely and scored a deserved equaliser one minute into time added on when Bedeau bundled the loose ball from close range from a King corner.

Harrogate almost snatched victory in the eighth minute of stoppage time when Thomson clipped an effort against the crossbar.